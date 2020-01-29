More Montgomery County kids using Ride On busses to get around

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The green, blue and yellow Ride On Bus is a familiar sight for Montgomery County residents. Officials say more kids under 18 are turning to the Ride On Bus to get around town.

“We’ve seen a 57 percent increase in Kids Ride Free. Ten percent of our ridership is kids,” said Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s transit division chief Dan Hibbert.

Six months ago, MCDOT expanded its Kids Ride Free program, and so far, it’s been successful in encouraging young people to try transit.

“To me, they’re future customers, they’ll see that transit is a great way to get around and it’s really quite convenient for many kids,” Hibbert said.

“Kids, they’re going to need to get around with jobs and school. It helps them adapt to society a little more, getting out, being able to see and interact with people,” said Rockville resident and transit user Timothy Bruce.

The Kids Ride Free program used to run only between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., now kids ride for free whenever Ride On is in service.

“We carry about 20 million customers every single year, so it’s a huge increase for us and we have the capacity to handle even more kids,” said Hibbert.

To participate in the program, kids need a Youth Cruiser card. You can learn more about how to get one here.