More Montgomery County businesses cited or closed for violating COVID-19 rules

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is cracking down on businesses it believes aren’t following Covid-19 safety requirements.

A Silver Spring restaurant and lounge — The Republic Garden — was ordered to shut down for 30 days for not enforcing social distancing between its customers. County inspectors say the businesses license was previously suspended on July 12 for the very same violation. A few other businesses recently received citations and warnings — including the block at Pike and Rose in North Bethesda. Lancaster County Meats in Germantown and Lone Oak Farm Brewing in Olney were also hit with citations.

“If they have complaints or comments about a business they can send an email to hhsmail@montgomerycountymd.Gov or they can call 3-1-1 and file a complaint that way,” said Mary Anderson, DHHS, Montgomery County

For several weeks after reopening, county business ambassadors visited more than 1,900 businesses to provide education about the requirements to comply with phase 2 of reopening. County officials say inspections will continue.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM