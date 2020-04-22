More COVID-19 testing sites coming to Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials briefed residents on how they’re managing this pandemic on Wednesday.

County Executive, Marc Elrich, and County Health Officer, Dr. Travis Gayles, announced more testing sites coming to Gaithersburg and Germantown.

Earlier this month, we brought you the story of the opening of a new testing site in Silver Spring. That site can test 100 patients per day. The county is also working on a 24-hour hotline available for residents who may need advice from a medical professional.

Officials explain how timing works when it comes to testing. “You can come in contact with someone, and getting tested within an hour, you may ultimately develop the disease, but testing within a certain window may come back negative,” Dr. Gayles stated.

Officials say these efforts are some of the many steps planned to help combat the spread of COVID-19 in the county.