More businesses headed to the White Oak community

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — One area in Montgomery County is making changes to bring more residents and jobs to their community.

Officials have been working to build new developments in White Oak over the past few years. So far, the community has a brand new Adventist Health Care hospital which is set to bring thousands of jobs to the area. A 300-acre center is being built for resident and commercial development. The new development is located near the food and drug administration and the inner county connector highway.

“The idea being that there are a lot of established residential communities here in this part of the county and we want the residents of those communities to be able to find jobs here in their community,” said Shana Davis-Cook, Friends of White Oak Board.

The Adventist Health Care hospital is set to open in August.