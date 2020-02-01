Montgomery Village man charged with multiple offenses

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery Village man has been arrested on multiple charges including possession of a handgun and trying to flee from police.

Officers from the 6th District have arrested 24-year-old Devante Offutt after investigating drug-related activity in Montgomery Village. On Thursday, officers noticed two men smoking marijuana in the Montgomery Village parking lot. When officers went to approach, Offutt took off running and officers noticed he was holding his waistband. When Offutt was finally apprehended, they retrieved a loaded .380 handgun from his waistband.

The stolen handgun that Offutt was carrying

After investigating, police determined that the handgun had been reported as stolen from Anne Arundel County and that Offutt was prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction.

Offutt was transported to the Central Processing Unit where he was charged with offenses to include possession of a handgun, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and possession of a stolen handgun. Offutt is currently being held without bond.