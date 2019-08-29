Montgomery Village man charged with first degree murder of his wife

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery Village man was arrested Thursday for the murder of his wife, who was reported missing on Saturday night.

Montgomery County Police charged Jean Jocelin Pierre, 46, of the 20100 block of Rothbury Lane, with first degree murder. Pierre reported to police that his wife, Nerlande Foreste, 41, was missing last Saturday evening. Pierre became a suspect after detectives investigated her disappearance and found several inconsistencies in Pierre’s account of events, police said.

Nerlande Foreste, 41, is the victim in a homicide case. Photo provided by Montgomery County Police.

Detectives executed a search warrant on Thursday at Pierre’s Rothbury Lane address and found evidence that Pierre’s account was not accurate. Pierre later made statements indicating that he had murdered Foreste, according to police.

Pierre is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center. The homicide case is still under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.