Montgomery Village man charged with attempted murder

59-year-old Simon Shephard is charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault.

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) – Montgomery County Police have charged a man in connection with a stabbing this week.

59-year-old Simon Shephard is charged with attempted 2nd-degree murder and 1st-degree assault.

The department says it happened in the 9800 block of Walker House Road in Montgomery Village just after noon on Thursday. Police say Shephard and the victim know each other.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for later this month.