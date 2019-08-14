Montgomery Parks urge residents to avoid contact with toxic lake

Two lakes were tested for microcystin which can be fatal for dogs

DERWOOD, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery Parks officials are asking residents to avoid contact with water as there are elevated levels of algae toxins in two lakes in the county.

Recent tests show high levels of a toxin called microcystin in  Lake Needwood and Lake Frank, both in Rock Creek Regional Park. The toxins are very dangerous to pets and officials are urging owners to keep dogs out of the lake. Warning signs are posted around the park to remind visitors to avoid direct contact with water. Montgomery Parks will continue to monitor the water, the parks will remain open for activities.

