Montgomery Parks open drive-in movie

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Outdoor movie nights have become a popular activity amid the COVID-19 pandemic and now Montgomery Parks is providing this opportunity for families and friends.

Montgomery parks, part of the Maryland-National Capital Park and planning commission, is hosting a series of drive-in movie nights in the park.

In order to properly social distance every car will be parked at least one space away from each other and no concessions will be sold, but people can bring their own food.

The events are limited to 50 cars and pre-registration is required. To decide on the film, attendees will vote on the movie to be shown.

Drive-in movie nights in the park are scheduled for:

October 9, Wheaton Regional Park

October 23, South Germantown Recreational Park

October 30, South Germantown Recreational Park