Montgomery Parks hosts camp to teach kids how to survive the wild

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — You may have seen it on reality TV shows, where people are in different parts of the world, trying to survive living in nature, but there are kids trying to do the same thing in Montgomery County.

It’s a camp that not only keeps kids busy during the summer months, but also teaches real survival skills early on. These campers are learning how to build shelter. “We have put the big stick up here and put the other ones on the side for support,” camper, Mason Honglee explained. Jacqueline Raiford of Locust Grove Nature Center said, “We ask them to pretend that they are in a survival situation, and we give them a new challenge every day that they have to overcome.”

Montgomery parks hosted the Lost! Xtreme Wilderness Survival Camp, where campers are challenged and given a real-life scenario to teach different ways to withstand extreme conditions. “We teach them real survival skills. Things like shelter building, fire starting, how to locate wild edible food sources,” Jacqueline stated. The camp is put on as a way to empower young boys and girls, so they have the confidence to survive in the wild.

“We made the spine, up there, and then we started building the ribs to support it,” camper, Sarah Mei, said.

And the most important part: working together as a team.

The camp is offered through Montgomery Parks. There are additional camps offered throughout the summer and some are offered for Spring Break.