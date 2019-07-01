Montgomery County’s first openly gay councilmember responds to hate messages

Since 2015 there have been 49 incidents of hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Last month, Montgomery County’s first openly gay councilmember Evan Glass held events for the LGBTQ community, as June is recognized as Pride Month.

He now says his office has been receiving more hate messages. Glass was the first to host LGBTQ Pride events in Montgomery County. In June, he sent out an email inviting members of the community to celebrate. “I immediately started getting responses of people questioning the need for having pride here,” Glass stated.

He says since 2015, hate crime against members of the LGBTQ community have been on the rise.

“There have been 49 incidents – hate crimes – against members of the LGBTQ community, right here in Montgomery County,” Glass said.

During Pride Month, two transgender women were killed in Prince George’s County, and because of the hate messages received, Montgomery County Police sent out officers during the district’s pride events to ensure safety.

“We like to get in front of it. We like to get ahead of it. We investigate, and we do everything we can to provide the security necessary to keep something from happening,” said Capt. Tom Jordan from MCPD.

Glass says there was a huge turnout, and he believes hosting these events will help stop the hate. “Being out and about is the only way we’re going to change hearts and minds so that every resident understands that members of the LGBTQ community are members of your family. They’re your neighbors,” Glass stated.

Glass plans to continue hosting events to celebrate pride.