Montgomery County’s Board of Education discusses equity within the school system

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM)– Monday night Montgomery County’s Board of Education held a meeting to discuss equity and achievement framework within the school system.

The framework includes Evidence of Learning (EOL), performance data, the Equity Accountability Model, and Equitable access to resources. This data provides the board with data that helps guide the curriculum in Montgomery County public schools. It helps identify which schools are not performing as well as others so the board can provide more resources to those schools.

During the meeting, they discussed how after implementing this new framework, Chapel Elementary School’s reading literacy for African American students increased from 57% to 76% during the 1st quarter of the 2019-20 school year.

“As we can really take a look at through the lens of equity, are we supporting our schools with the proper resources to help all students learn and achieve to the highest levels?” questioned Dr. Janet Wilson, assistant superintendent at Montgomery County Public Schools.

The next meeting with the board of education for public comment will be held on Tuesday, March 10th.