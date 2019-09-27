Montgomery County urge board of elections to add 12th early voting site

WHITE OAK, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are calling for a 12th early-voting site in White Oak. This comes after the board of elections rejected the request to add another site.

County councilmembers Tom Hucker and Will Jawando highlight the need for another voting site and are asking the board of elections’ to reverse its recent decision to reject it. As 2020 elections are approaching, officials say voters in the White Oak area rely heavily on early voting. Last elections, voter wait times at the nearest early-voting center in Burtonsville reached up to two hours. Many voters in the white oak area are minorities and lower-income residents who rely heavily on transit and need a nearby site.

“It’s important that they come together and to realize that for them not to have this as a 12th site, it affects thousands of people with in this community,” said Darryl Burton, Converted Heart CME Church Pastor.

Board of election members voted 3-2 in opposition to the site. To reverse its decision, the board would need to hold an emergency meeting on Monday, Sept. 30th, which is the state deadline for early-voting site recommendations from counties.