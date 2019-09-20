Montgomery County turns metered parking spaces into fun

Park(ing) day is to get people to use alternatives to driving

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — For international parking day many have found ways to temporarily transform metered parking spaces into fun. This has since started up a conversation about how to make better use of places around us.

Driving to your destination is already a task and then when you get there, you’re left with another task – finding parking.

Like others around the world, Montgomery County is making efforts to use metered parking spaces for activities and leisure. Because fewer cars means less pollution, bettering the environment.

“It’s an opportunity for us to help people imagine how we can repurpose public spaces for other uses,” said Woody the Tree, Montgomery Parks Mascot.

The county has started promoting other options to commuting like public transportation, biking, or walking.

“Just to create more spaces that bring community members together and celebrate the communities in different ways whether it’s pop up events or concerts,” said Mike Riley, Director, Montgomery County Parks.

A part of Ellsworth Drive was blocked off by a row of people making use of the spaces with arts, games, and other activities.

“It’s going to bring to the forefront the idea that there is more than just pollution going on in the country,” said Steve Kalinger.

“We love having green space where we can be outside and flourish and be loved by all our park patrons,” Woody the Tree.

Downtown Bethesda hosted parking day as well.