Montgomery County to vote on ADU’s for affordable housing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials are working to provide more affordable housing in the county.

The council is scheduled to vote on a bill to allow more accessory apartments, basement apartments and attached dwelling units. Officials said accessory apartments are normally used for older adults or college students.

Zoning code changes will allow homeowners to build accessory dwelling units, like basement apartments or converting a garage into an apartment. These zoning changes would remove some of the red tape involved in building more affordable housing units.

“We made sure that there is environmental regulation with it, and we’re going to continue to monitor. We’ve added some regulation and some inspectors to DHCA to help make sure these are in compliance so we came out with a good balance,” Montgomery County Councilmember At-large, Will Jawando said.

Officials said there are very few accessory apartments in the county because of current restrictions.