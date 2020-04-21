Montgomery County to push for funding to help renters

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council is introducing a special appropriation of $2 million to support residents who are struggling to pay rent.

About 40% of Montgomery County’s residents are currently renting, however almost half of them are facing financial hardships during the pandemic. The funding is part of the COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance program. The idea is spearheaded by Council member Evan Glass to provide housing stability for low and middle-income renters.

Some of the funding will also go toward housing stabilization programs to prevent homelessness. The bill was sponsored by the entire council. “We’ve also asked for the administration’s help to leverage with private sector investment partnership to have a six-month transition after the emergency evictions are lifted because we know that people will continue having concerns,” Glass said.

The council also sent a letter to County Executive, Marc Elrich, requesting that he expand eligibility guidelines for rental assistance programs and to work with landlords.