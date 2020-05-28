GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After much push back Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced on Thursday that Montgomery County, Maryland will enter Phase One of its reopening plan on June 1.
Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the following businesses and activities can resume with guidelines:
- Retail is by curbside pickup only.
- Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating may reopen; curbside pickup can continue.
- State-approved child care facilities may care for children of essential workers and Phase One personnel.
- Barbershops and hair salons may open by appointment only.
- Car washes may reopen for exterior cleaning only.
- Manufacturing can fully reopen with guidance from the county and safety precautions.
- Outdoor day camps and youth sports must follow Maryland Department of Health guidelines.
- Certain outdoor recreation, such as golfing, shooting ranges and tennis courts, can continue.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
MORE NEWS ON WDVM
- WATCH: Authorities give update on the death of George Floyd amidst protests in Minneapolis
- Kansas man learns his license plate has a twin when another driver’s bills arrive
- House approves changes to how businesses can spend PPP loans
- Montgomery County to enter Phase One of reopening plan on June 1
- US Sen. Tim Kaine tests positive for COVID-19 antibodies; health experts say continue to take precautions
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App