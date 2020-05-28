Montgomery County to enter Phase One of reopening plan on June 1

Montgomery County officials announce more COVID-19 testing sites coming soon

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After much push back Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced on Thursday that Montgomery County, Maryland will enter Phase One of its reopening plan on June 1.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the following businesses and activities can resume with guidelines:

  • Retail is by curbside pickup only.
  • Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating may reopen; curbside pickup can continue.
  • State-approved child care facilities may care for children of essential workers and Phase One personnel.
  • Barbershops and hair salons may open by appointment only.
  • Car washes may reopen for exterior cleaning only.
  • Manufacturing can fully reopen with guidance from the county and safety precautions.
  • Outdoor day camps and youth sports must follow Maryland Department of Health guidelines.
  • Certain outdoor recreation, such as golfing, shooting ranges and tennis courts, can continue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

