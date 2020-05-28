Montgomery County to enter Phase One of reopening plan on June 1

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — After much push back Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich announced on Thursday that Montgomery County, Maryland will enter Phase One of its reopening plan on June 1.

Beginning at 6 a.m. on Monday, June 1, the following businesses and activities can resume with guidelines:

Retail is by curbside pickup only.

Restaurants and bars with outdoor seating may reopen; curbside pickup can continue.

State-approved child care facilities may care for children of essential workers and Phase One personnel.

Barbershops and hair salons may open by appointment only.

Car washes may reopen for exterior cleaning only.

Manufacturing can fully reopen with guidance from the county and safety precautions.

Outdoor day camps and youth sports must follow Maryland Department of Health guidelines.

Certain outdoor recreation, such as golfing, shooting ranges and tennis courts, can continue.

