Montgomery County to consider expanding rights for LGBTQ community

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County could expand rights for members of the LGBTQ community.

Councilmember Evan Glass introduced the LGBTQ Bill of Rights to give rights to the county LGBTQ residents. The bill would protect those from discrimination in medical care facilities, like nursing homes and hospitals. It would also expand rights for gender expression and HIV status.

Glass says the bill would broaden and strengthen Montgomery County’s legal protections for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer residents. If passed, this would be the first in our region. “At its core, these changes in our code will help ensure that all members of the LGBTQ+ community, particularly our elders and members of the transgender community, receive full equal treatment under the law,” Glass stated.

The council will host a hearing on the LGBTQ Bill of Rights on July 28.

