Montgomery County to adopt police use of force policy

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Council voted to enact a bill requiring the Montgomery County Police Department to adopt a use of force policy.

The policy prohibits:

  • No-knock warrants for certain offenses
  • Striking a restrained individual
  • Shooting at moving vehicles

It also places restrictions on limiting the use of force on someone fleeing from officers.

All council members cosponsored the bill. The council, MCPD Chief Marcus Jones and other stakeholders debated the bill and its amendments before it passed.

