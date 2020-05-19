Montgomery County teacher jailed for assault, endangerment, weapons charges

BURTONSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A teacher at Magruder High School in Montgomery County is being held without bond after he allegedly pointed a loaded gun at his wife during a fight in their Burtonsville home.

45-year-old Christopher McGuthrie was charged with first degree assault, reckless endangerment and felony use of a firearm following the incident on May 8.

Court documents and online records confirm McGuthrie works for MCPS as an alternative programs teacher at Magruder High School in Derwood. Those documents say he was working remotely at the time of the incident.

Charging documents allege McGuthrie and his wife became involved in a fight, and he pulled out a loaded revolver and threatened her. Police say during an interview with investigators, he admitted to pulling the gun on her during the altercation.

He is scheduled to appear in court in late June.

