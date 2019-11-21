Montgomery County teacher charged with sexual abuse

Montgomery County Police say they began investigating Peter Wright Priest Mason, age 42, of New Market, earlier this month.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A man was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor and sexual offense Wednesday afternoon. Police say he was a teacher at Col. Zadok A. Magruder High School when the events happened.

Montgomery County Police say they began investigating Peter Wright Priest Mason, age 42, of New Market, earlier this month after it was reported that he had a sexual relationship with a female Magruder student.

Police say he has worked for MCPS since 2011. He worked at Northwest High School from 2011 to 2015 as a paraeducator.

Detectives urge parents to ask their children about interactions they may have had with Mason. If parents feel that their child has been victimized, they are urged to contact police.