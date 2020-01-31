Montgomery County taking preventive measures for coronavirus

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– The World Health Organization announced Thursday that the coronavirus is officially a “public health emergency”.

So far there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Maryland and local health officials intend to keep it that way. According to officials, the most important preventative measures residents can do right now is to get a flu shot, wash their hands, and if someone is experiencing symptoms of the virus, they are encouraged to to visit a doctor right away.

“The department has taken precautions, we have alerted our employees as well,” said James Bridgers, Deputy Health Officer. “We have alerted the Montgomery county public school system as well as any students who may have traveled abroad,”

According to the National Institute of Health, a vaccine for the coronavirus is expected to be introduced within the next couple of weeks.