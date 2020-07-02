Montgomery County swears in new student board of education member

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County’s Board of Education just swore in their 43rd student board member.

Nicholas Asante received 59% of the vote in a remote election back in May. He succeeds Nate Tinbite who served on the school board for a year. Asante is a rising senior at Richard Montgomery High School and he is no stranger to serving in office: He was in Montgomery County Public Schools student government. Asante can vote on most matters including budgets and school closings but he can’t vote on negative personnel actions. The student member discussed some of the issues he plans to tackle while in office.

“At least for the first half of my term I’m really going to be focusing on anti-racism, education, and also just creating a more impactful environment in our school system, a more welcoming environment, and focusing on ways in which we can eradicate all of the inequities that have been really shown by this pandemic,” said Asante.

Asante will also receive a $5,000 college scholarship and student service learning hours.

