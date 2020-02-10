Montgomery County supports DC statehood with upcoming resolution

I-270

Council set to vote on resolution February 25th

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders are standing with the idea of Washington, D.C. becoming a state so that over 700,000 DC residents will have a voting voice in Congress.

At a press conference Monday, Montgomery County Council President, Sidney Katz said, “The council is working on a resolution to side with DC statehood.” Katz stated the resolution is all about fairness.

DC residents currently do not have representation in Congress, but if the House votes in favor of statehood, DC would become the 51st state in the U.S. If the bill passes, the District of Columbia will have two senators and one house member.

“Montgomery County is very concerned for our neighbors – our jurisdictional neighbors – and that is something that I believe should have been done,” Katz said.

The council is set to vote on the resolution on February 25.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories