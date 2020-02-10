Montgomery County supports DC statehood with upcoming resolution

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders are standing with the idea of Washington, D.C. becoming a state so that over 700,000 DC residents will have a voting voice in Congress.

At a press conference Monday, Montgomery County Council President, Sidney Katz said, “The council is working on a resolution to side with DC statehood.” Katz stated the resolution is all about fairness.

DC residents currently do not have representation in Congress, but if the House votes in favor of statehood, DC would become the 51st state in the U.S. If the bill passes, the District of Columbia will have two senators and one house member.

“Montgomery County is very concerned for our neighbors – our jurisdictional neighbors – and that is something that I believe should have been done,” Katz said.

The council is set to vote on the resolution on February 25.