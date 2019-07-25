Montgomery County students bring robots to life at coding camp

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Many students are home during summer break, but there are a few students in Montgomery County who are learning how to code.

This is to help close the opportunity gap for some who may not have the means to learn these skills early on. Robots of all shapes and sizes were made by a group of kids in Montgomery County. The Kid Museum hosted Coding Camp for less advantaged students.

“We’re making a robot of technology with the microchips,” said student, Thomas Chon. Thomas, who wants to be an engineer when he grows up, is one of the students who learned how to code through different platforms. Organizers say this is an entry point to creativity for kids at an early age. “I love to draw and I think technology is interesting,” student, Hanna Mesfin stated. “If you hear coding, people think like zeroes and ones, and computers, working long hours staring at computer screens,” Kid Museum Educator, Gavin Donnelly said.

With creative little minds, the students had to make a blueprint of how they’ll design their robot. “He’s helping me with the cardboard part, and it appears we are done with that part,” said student, Nathan Bain. “Bringing all the hummingbird and microbit together and building a robot out of cardboard and various craft materials, and then adding the coding component with the hummingbird and the microbit,” Donnelly stated.

The Kid Museum partnered with Montgomery County Public Libraries to fund this week-long program for elementary and middle school students.