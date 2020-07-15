Montgomery County shuts down more businesses not following COVID-19 regulations

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has shut down or cited several businesses found not in compliance with state and local restrictions aimed at stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Several bars and restaurants have been closed down, cited or warned in the last several weeks. Some found themselves in trouble for not enforcing social distancing or the wearing of face coverings. According to the county, the infractions are as follows:

“Society Lounge, located at 8229 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring was closed and their license suspended on Sunday, July 12 for not maintaining adequate social distancing.”

“The Republic Garden, located at 8402 Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring was also closed and their license suspended on Sunday, July 12 for not maintaining adequate social distancing.”

“On Saturday, July 11, County health and liquor inspectors issued a warning and a citation for not meeting requirements of Executive Order 082-20. Ay! Jalisco, located at 8401 Snouffer School Road in Gaithersburg, was cited for employees not wearing masks and received a written warning.”

“The Block, located at 967 Rose Avenue in the Pike & Rose section of Rockville, was cited for not maintaining the minimum six-foot physical distancing policy. They received a $500 class-A civil citation because they received education on July 8, and the County received multiple complaints. Subsequent violations could lead to a license suspension.”

The county’s Chief Health Officer Dr. Travis Gayles says confirmed cases in Montgomery have hit a bit of a plateau, but that’s not a reason to stop following the rules. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich says most businesses in the county are doing their part.

“We’re giving everyone a chance to come into compliance. We’re relying on the fact that most businesses in Montgomery County would rather be in business than shut down again. This is a small price to pay,” Elrich said Wednesday afternoon during a press briefing.

