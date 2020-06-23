Montgomery County shopping centers reopen after months of being closed

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County shopping centers opened Tuesday, after months of being closed due COVID-19 closures.

As the county enters phase two, major malls have opened, including Westfield Wheaton, Westfield Montgomery, Clarksburg Premium Outlets and Lakeforest Mall, just to name a few. Only a certain percentage of stores are opened within these centers, with adjusted business hours.

County health officials say case numbers are decreasing, but there needs to be an even more significant decrease before moving to phase three. Data also shows COVID-19 case numbers are actively moving down, and 100% of those who recently tested positive have been notified within 24 hours. The county does follow certain guidelines from the state and neighboring jurisdictions when reopening. “We did have a couple of instances where we were provided guidance for some reopening criteria, including for parks, that has been provided as of this morning, so those efforts will be able to move forward,” said Dr. Travis Gales.

Dr. Gayles also mentioned the county’s plan to identify cases using contact tracing services to limit exposure. He says this should help bring numbers down even more.

