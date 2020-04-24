Montgomery County sees spike in domestic violence cases during stay-at-home order

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — As we’re all facing this crisis dealing with COVID-19, many all around us are struggling to adjust to life changes, but there’s one thing that some can’t escape, and that’s domestic violence.

The impact of the coronavirus is doubling down on victims of domestic violence across the U.S., and here in Montgomery County, authorities say they’re even seeing a spike in domestic-related 911 calls. Montgomery County Police Department Captain, Marcus Jones said, “Our Domestic Violence Unit, a group of detectives assigned to investigate the most serious cases of domestic violence, has seen a 25% increase in case assignment.”

Since the beginning of March, the department has seen a 25% increase of domestic violence cases. A local resident and survivor of domestic violence stated, “I was locked in a room, hit consistently and even chased with a knife. He blamed me for my actions, so I blamed myself.” This brave woman was in a violent relationship for years. She’s now speaking out to help others, especially during this time. Staying home could be more dangerous for some, that’s why county leaders have launched a family violence awareness and prevention campaign. Montgomery County Executive, Marc Elrich said, “I’m going to show this sticker. This sticker is being circulated, and will be available for people on pizza boxes and [at] restaurants.”

Officials are also hoping to bring awareness to the increased risk of children being abused; and let’s not forget: men can be victims too. Data shows 1-in-7 men in the U.S. have been a victim of domestic violence. Montgomery County State’s Attorney, John McCarthy said, “You are not isolated. You are not alone. We’re open for visits. If you are a domestic violence victim, we will help. You can access us if it’s a child abuse case. Protective services [are] there to investigate those cases.” Authorities are reminding those victims, or those who may know a victim who could be in immediate danger, they should call 911.

The county also has services for elderly abuse cases. If you, or anyone you know, may be in need of help, contact the Family Justice Center at 240-773-0444, or: safe@montgomerycountymd.gov