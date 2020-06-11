Montgomery County schools seek recovery learning plan for students

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Public School system is working on an overall recovery learning plan for students in light of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Thursday, the Board of Education discussed phase three of the school system’s learning plan. The plan includes an analysis on the needs of many students, such as laptops and more engagement during online classes. School officials are considering building teams to check on students’ well-being and connecting with families.

The goals of the plan are to restore lost learning, to build a more robust nature of learning that meets the needs of all students and to have wrap-around services to support students. MCPS Associate Superintendent, Niki Hazel said, “When the school year starts back up, we will have a diagnostics assessment for our students in literacy and mathematics to better understand where our students are.”

During the summer, MCPS will give students pre and post tests to determine where students are to help with curriculum planning.

