Montgomery County reviews health disparities minorities face overall

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County released its first report on health disparities different ethnic groups face within the county.

Data shows some residents in Montgomery County face tremendous health disparities when it comes to illnesses, a recent report shows data from maternal and infant health, mental health, chronic disease, infectious disease, and more.

“Looking at the impact of social determinative health, looking at how one’s housing status, their access to jobs, access to education, access to transportation access to care,” said Dr. Travis Gayles, Montgomery County DHHS health officer.

Health officials released the county’s first report using data from 2008 to 2017. Although the county’s numbers are better than the national averages minorities have higher numbers when it comes to health issues like STI’s, TB, diabetes, and heart disease. Officials say the data is disturbing and many of it comes from lack of insurance and education.

“We know that cannot explain alone continued disparities particularly when you start controlling for education levels and economic status,” said Dr. Gayles.

The county is looking into how to address those gaps, more than 32 percent of the community’s population were born outside and understanding the community’s diverse population and identifying the needs is key to bring those numbers down.

“Make sure that we keep up with their health and wellness make sure that they are keeping up with their exercising and nutrition and also preventative measures,” said Musu Wheeler, founder of Integrative Health Recreation.

Wheeler studied health and wellness for nearly a decade, she now teaches some how to get on a healthy diet and a steady exercise regimen.

“Vegetables also have a lot of high amount of proteins in it so everyone thinks they have to have meat with every meal, you really don’t,” said Wheeler.

Health officials are hoping to target the root of the issue to in turn have a healthier outcome.