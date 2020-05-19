Montgomery County restructures business leadership team

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has restructured its leadership in an effort to better support businesses.

The county says after the Department of Economic Development was abolished, it left those who work to support local businesses “scattered across departments and offices.”

The new Business Advancement Team will consolidate workers from the Community Engagement division and Finance division on to one, cohesive team. County Council member Nancy Navarro says the reorganization comes at a welcome time.

“In what we are hearing on a daily basis on how our businesses are being affected in such a significant way, I think it is critical that our county government have the best structure to respond in the most efficient way,” said Navarro during the council’s Tuesday morning meeting.

The change goes into effect immediately.