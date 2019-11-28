Montgomery County restaurant taps in to the giving spirit

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A popular restaurant in Montgomery County hosted an event to not only feed people and families in need, but also to learn about what services the county has to offer.

It’s the 8th year, The Society Restaurant and Lounge in Silver Spring has held their very own Society Feeds Society event. This year, hundreds of the people who are sheltered under the county’s programs showed up to eat, get clothes, and get haircuts. The owner and councilmember talk about why they support the cause.

“Once I had the opportunity and the space, the shelter is across the street, why not do something for the less fortunate,” said Jason Miskiri, The Society Restaurant & Lounge Owner.

“Were also trying to make sure that folks who aren’t connected to services, that we’re getting them connected whether it be employment or health care,” said Will Jawando, Montgomery County Councilmember.

The event had over 100 volunteers to lend a helping hand this year.