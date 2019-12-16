Montgomery County residents happy with schools, frustrated by traffic

62 percent of survey takers say traffic is either somewhat worse or much worse than it was two years ago.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County released the findings of its 2019 resident survey on Monday.

The county is home to over 1.1 million residents, so how do they feel when it comes to schools, safety and traffic where they live? Public opinion has changed over time when it comes to some areas of focus, while others have stayed mostly the same.

Traffic has been a source of frustration for many Montgomery County residents.

“I commute from [Gaithersburg] to Falls Church, Virginia, so it takes me an hour in the morning, and that’s leaving at 6 a.m., and then it takes me about an hour and a half to two hours getting home, and that’s leaving at 3:30 or 4 o’clock,” said Catricia Roberson.

62 percent of survey takers say traffic is either somewhat worse or much worse than it was two years ago. But, driving a car isn’t the only way to get around the county.

“Transportation plays a big part. The bus is free. You can go to D.C. by Metro,” said Qingying Li.

About 51 percent of locals are happy with the convenience of public transportation, compared to 60 percent when the survey was taken 12 years ago.

When it comes to local crime levels, most residents feel like it’s stayed about the same over the last two years, at 53%.

The county has over 150,000 students– and 82 percent of adults have positive feelings about K-12 education. That number has stayed just about the same over the last 12 years.

Nearly 1,000 households responded to this year’s survey.