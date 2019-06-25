Montgomery County residents express concerns about ADU’s

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A group of residents in Montgomery County is not in favor of a bill in place to provide more affordable housing to the county.

Last week, Councilmember Hans Riemer introduced a bill that would allow accessory dwelling units on properties throughout the county. Many are concerned if the bill passes because they don’t believe the county has the infrastructure, school capacity and space in neighborhoods. Riemer says the plan is to make housing more affordable to everyone. “I’m specifically concerned about having a second dwelling unit on the same lot, and now they want to make this available on every lot in the county,” Montgomery County resident, Ellen Paul stated.

Some residents are also concerned about pollution.