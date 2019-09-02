Montgomery County residents could lose fairly new dog park

Complaints about noise and parking were brought to the board

CHEVY CHASE, Md. (WDVM) — A fairly new dog park in Montgomery County has the attention of many in a Chevy Chase neighborhood. The park has been open for about a year since renovations but there are now different efforts to keep the park open.

Signs are posted around a dog park in Chevy Chase Village stating “no excessive barking.”

“The noise is minimal and people who come here don’t see it,” said Julia Small, resident of Chevy Chase and dog owner.

A Facebook group called “Save the Chevy Chase Dog Park”, was made after some residents surrounding the park complained to The Chevy Chase Village Board about barking, traffic, and aggressive dogs. The board will now hold a public hearing to consider disestablishing the park.

“It would be a shame to undermine and disestablish a community resource that has been so valuable to many people,” said Steve Goldstein, Chevy Chase resident.

“It’s a really fun place for dogs to play and its nice because its more on the outskirts of the city but still close enough to come visit,” said Sarah Brennan, DC resident.

Many residents just aren’t buying noise is the actual problem. Residents’ on Facebook are using the hashtag #seeforyourself, as they believe dog owners are respectful of those who live nearby.

“Bringing her here where she could come in with dogs, run, enjoy the weather, enjoy the community that we have established here made all the difference in the world,” said Jill Pennington, Chevy Chase resident.

Residents who are for or against this dog park are scheduled to testify September 9th.

The Chevy Chase Village Board stated, “a final public hearing to consider disestablishing the dog exercise area at Brookville Road Park and removing the fence parallel to Brookville Road.”