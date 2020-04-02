Montgomery County requests donated protective gear for first responders

The county is asking for masks, gloves, and more

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — During this health emergency, many across the nation are faced with a critical shortage of protective equipment; that’s why Montgomery County is asking the public for help.

The county is requesting personal protective equipment donations for their first responders and medical personnel. According to a press release, officials say these items are needed immediately to help police, fire and rescue, doctors, nurses and caregivers while working on the pandemic’s frontlines. The items include masks, face shields, gloves and sanitizer. Montgomery County Police Department’s Captain Tom Jordan said, “We’re all running low. We’re victims of the supply chain right now. There’s a lot of need out there, just not enough stuff to go around.”

Montgomery College just announced they plan to donate over 3,100 protective equipment items to the county.

If interested, any individual or business with supplies is encouraged to complete an online form here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1faipqlscysjpiwem7oyn3smjr8yablrbo8ngopzbg6xbej4u0nlh9aq/viewform