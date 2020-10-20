Montgomery County Renter’s Alliance fundraises for family of 2-year-old boy who died from falling out of window

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After a 2-year-old boy died last week from falling from a third story apartment window, the Montgomery County Renters Alliance stepped up to ease the family’s financial struggles.

While the family of Ezechiel Nguezemi is obviously in unimaginable grief after the loss of their only child, they also were facing the threat of eviction.

The Renters Alliance provides renters outreach, education, organizing, and advocacy so once they received wind of the family’s household and funeral expenses, they decided to raise funds to relieve some of the burden. They were able to raise $30,000 with the goal of $50,000.

With the help of community members and the alliance, the eviction case was also dropped.

If you are a renter experiencing difficulty with rent during the pandemic, the Montgomery County Renter’s Alliance can provide resources also for your family. If you would like to contribute to the Go Fund Me, click here.