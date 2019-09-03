Montgomery County reminds residents certain plastics cannot be recycled

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County officials want to remind residents about certain plastics that cannot be recycled.

Officials from Montgomery County’s Department of Environmental Protection say you can’t recycle all plastics. However many residents have been doing so as they say instructions sometimes aren’t clear.

“We were instructed what goes in the bins but over time they’ve come out and they said oh now we accept this,” said Sharon Brunnelson, Montgomery County resident.

Many of the party cups that usually come in red and blue on the outside and white on the inside are made of polystyrene or number 6 plastic and cannot be recycled.

Officials are urging residents to use alternatives, the plastics that are allowed to be recycled are cups made of #1 or #5. To help, there’s a system in which plastics are categorized into seven categories.

“Well it’s confusing now so I think every now and then they need to give us a list of what’s recyclable and what’s not recyclable, I think we really want to do it,” said Brunnelson.

Adam Ortiz, director of the county’s DEP says the cups with #6 printed on the bottom contaminates their recyclable product stream.

For more information about the Montgomery County Recycling Program you can find it here: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/sws/recycling/blue-bin-items.html