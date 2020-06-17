Montgomery County receives $80 million in federal COVID-19 funding

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The federal government is helping to refund spending on COVID-19 response efforts by issuing grants to local jurisdictions.

Montgomery County received an $80 million grant from the federal government’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to help cover the cost of relief efforts.

$49 million will go toward refunding money that has already been spent on coronavirus response, allowing the county’s reserve funds to build back up. What the remaining $31 million will be used for is flexible, it can be used on future spending and various programs.

Mayors of municipalities within the county joined a public hearing to express their city’s needs when it comes to COVID.

“We are asking the county council to set aside a portion of the remaining $103 million in CARES Act funding for municipalities in Montgomery County. As a small city, we cannot receive federal relief directly under the CARES Act as part of federal population restrictions,” said Mayor Kate Stewart of Takoma Park.



Gaithersburg Mayor Jud Ashman and Rockville Mayor Bridget Newton echoed that same sentiment during Tuesday’s hearing.

