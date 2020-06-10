Montgomery County receives $500k for sexual assault test kits

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County has just received over $500,000 from the state to help speed up the processing of sexual assault test kits.

These kits help gather and store fibers from clothing and hair and body fluids which can help identify the perpetrator of the rape.

Officials say the grants will provide departments with the tools needed to test kits faster. The faster they can test the kits, the faster justice will be served.

“When kits are tested sometimes, we’re able to find perpetrators that have committed multiple rapes and bring them to justice,” said attorney Gina Tennen. “It’s just so important to make sure that all of these predators are found. “

Nearly 300 rape were destroyed by law enforcement departments in Maryland in the past two years. A law that went into effect in January requires authorities to test the kits, and these will speed up the process.

The money will towards test kits coming through the Montgomery county police department and city police departments in Rockville, Gaithersburg, and Takoma Park.

