Montgomery County puts $750K toward fighting food insecurity

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders put $750,000 toward supporting food assistance programs after unanimous approval at Thursday’s council meeting.

County leaders say more residents than ever are taking advantage of meal distribution and assistance programs and they expect the number to rise. Montgomery County Public Schools has distributed over 1.1 million free meals since schools closed six weeks ago; that doesn’t include meals distributed from other county non-profits.

The county says it plans to use the some of the funds to distribute ethnic and culturally appropriate foods to vulnerable communities across the county. Councilmembers cited the importance of cultural markets and grocery stores as hubs for diverse communities in Montgomery County.

“There’s a broader need to meet food insecurity of our residents, but specifically targeting those efforts to unique communities within our communities, which is critical and really part of who we are and what Montgomery County is,” said councilmember Andrew Friedson.

The funds will also help to establish a long-term strategy to fight food insecurity in the county.

