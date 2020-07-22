Montgomery County Public Schools outlines priorities for new school year

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Now that Montgomery County Public Schools made a decision to hold online classrooms for the fall, officials are now outlining their priorities for students’ safety and well-being.

The largest public school system in Maryland followed state and county guidelines on their decision for virtual only classrooms. Some brought up concerns for the mental health and wellbeing of students since after school programs and activities are cancelled.

The superintendent says there will be counselors available to meet students’ needs. This past semester, some students ran into difficulties while taking classes online but officials say they have worked to update the online learning format to better fit the needs of all students and families.

“We have had time to plan for a better, more robust delivery that will include increased synchronous time at all levels and in addition to that we are planning for those unique family needs,” said Janet Wilson, Associate Superintendent, MCPS.

Since students will be home for the rest of the year, there’s been discussions on decreasing the amount of school resource officers but officials have voted against the idea.

On Wednesday at 5 p.m., Governor Larry Hogan and State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon are expected to discuss school reopening in a live press conference. Watch it live on WDVM 25.

