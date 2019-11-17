Montgomery County Public Libraries’ Marilyn Praisner Branch re-opens

BURTONSVILLE, Md (WDVM)– A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Saturday in honor of the reopening of Montgomery County Public Libraries’ Marilyn prisoner branch.

Some of the new features include new sidewalks and parking lot improvements, furniture, additional shelves, fresh carpet, and paint. County executive. As library lead, Councilmember Will Jawando says it’s important for members in the community to have access to all of the resources libraries can provide.

” A lot of people don’t know for example that you can get Rosetta Stone at the library for free, learn English or apply for a job. So we need to make sure all of our community members particularly in impacted areas where there’s higher poverty like East County are getting the full utilization out of the library and that the staff has the resources they need to be able to do so,” said Jawando.

The county will be working their way through all 21 public libraries, next on the list will be Germantown and Long Branch.

For more information about the refresh program going on in Montgomery County visit montgomerycountymd.gov.