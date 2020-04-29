Montgomery County provides cash assistance to families living in poverty

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County is providing cash assistance to residents and families with an income less than 50 percent of the federal poverty level.

Officials say as early as next week, one-time checks will go to those who aren’t eligible for assistance from federal and state government.

The checks start at $1,000 for a family with one child, plus $150 per additional child, up to $1,450.

County leaders say low-income residents are being hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

“It is critical. What we’re seeing in terms of food insecurity is really just the tip of the iceberg. There’s just so much going on in these parts of the county. We know this might not even be enough. Unfortunately, as we keep saying, as it comes to these particular families, there is no other kind of help,” said Nancy Navarro, a current member and former president of the Montgomery County Council.

Residents served by county non-profits will be the first to receive assistance. In later phases, residents will have the opportunity to self-identify as someone who qualifies for the assistance.

The county hopes to have all funds dispersed by the end of May.

Fifty percent of the federal poverty level, and maximum annual income to receive a check, for a single adult is about $6,800, and $10,800 for a family of three.