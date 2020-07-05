Montgomery County Pools reopen Monday

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM) – Starting Monday, Montgomery County Recreation is reopening their seven outdoor pools and three indoor aquatic facilities as a part of the county’s Phase Two of reopening.

Reservations must be made for two-hour sessions and masks must be worn any time you’re not in the pool.

County recreation spokesperson Carmen Berrios said extra safety precautions and restrictions are being put into place.

“The guidelines from the state for phase two limit lap lanes to one person per lane,” Berrios said. “So each facility has a different capacity depending on the number of lanes they have available, but capacity will be dramatically reduced in the indoor aquatic centers.”

Extra restrictions can be found below.

Family groups are asked to stay together. Individuals and family groups are asked to maintain at least six feet of social distancing from others at all times.

Pool features including crossing features, saunas, hot tubs and the lazy river will remain closed.

Fitness rooms in aquatic centers will also remain closed.

All wading pools—also known as baby pools or tot pools—will remain closed.

Slides and diving boards will be available for use.

For outdoor pools, patrons are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets.

Shared equipment such as kickboards will not be available.

Restrooms in locker rooms and bath houses will be available. We ask patrons to minimize their time in those areas by coming to the pool in their swim attire and showering at home. Marked alternate exits will be available for those who wish to avoid exiting through the locker rooms and bath houses. Lockers at the aquatic centers, however, will not be available for use. Patrons will have to take their belongings with them on the pool deck and place them in a chair assigned to the lap lane they are using.

Berrios said reservations can be made online up to a week in advance.