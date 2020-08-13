Montgomery County police seek to identify suspect who used stolen credit card online

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating fraudulent use of a stolen credit card online on July 20.

According to officials, a female suspect used the credit card information of the victim to purchase items online. The suspect had at least one of the items delivered to the victim’s home located in White Oak and attempted to obtain the fraudulently purchased item from the victim’s home, officials say. Officers have released photographs of the suspect and are asking for the public’s help to identify her.

Officials are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest in this case. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the 3rd District Patrol Investigations Unit at 240-773-6830. Those who wish to remain anonymous may also call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated.