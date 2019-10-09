Montgomery County Police seek bank robbery suspect

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crimes division at 240-773-5100

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police are looking for the suspect who robbed a bank Wednesday in Rockville.

Investigators released these two photos of the suspect wearing a Redskin’s sweatshirt, waking into the Old Line Bank on Rockville Pike.

Police say shortly after 10 a.m., officers responded to the bank for the report of a robbery. The suspect approached a teller and passed a note announcing the robbery. The suspect demanded cash and implied that he was armed with a weapon. He then obtained an undisclosed amount of currency and left on a bicycle. Witnesses say he was last seen riding along Rockville Pike.

“If anybody may have been in the area shortly before 10 and saw our suspect riding his bike, we would love to hear from you, you can call crime solvers of Montgomery County,” said Rick Goodale, Montgomery County Police Department.

