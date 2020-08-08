Montgomery County police search for attempted burglary suspect

The suspect is linked to two burglaries located on Wisconsin Avenue.

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance footage Friday in hopes of identifying a suspect who attempted to burglarize stores in Bethesda and Washington, D.C.

Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. August 3 to a burglar alarm at the Target located on Wisconsin Avenue.

Officer Rick Goodale said the suspect fled the scene after one minute without stealing any property.

“About a half hour later, it appears that the same suspect forced entry into a T.J. Max on Wisconsin avenue on the D.C. side,” Goodale said. “Our detectives are working with Metropolitan Police detectives to try to identify this suspect.”