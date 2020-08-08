Montgomery County police search for attempted burglary suspect

BETHESDA, Md (WDVM) – The Montgomery County Police Department released surveillance footage Friday in hopes of identifying a suspect who attempted to burglarize stores in Bethesda and Washington, D.C.
Officers responded around 1:10 a.m. August 3 to a burglar alarm at the Target located on Wisconsin Avenue.
Officer Rick Goodale said the suspect fled the scene after one minute without stealing any property.
“About a half hour later, it appears that the same suspect forced entry into a T.J. Max on Wisconsin avenue on the D.C. side,” Goodale said. “Our detectives are working with Metropolitan Police detectives to try to identify this suspect.”
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App