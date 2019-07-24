Montgomery County Police say pedestrian hit in crash Saturday has died from her injuries

Montgomery County Police say a woman who was struck by a car in North Bethesda on Saturday has died

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a woman who was struck by a car in North Bethesda on Saturday has died from her injuries.

Police have identified the woman as 31-year-old Jennifer Dimauro. The accident occurred at the intersection of Tuckerman Lane and Kings Riding Way. The driver, Chase Dobler, of Rockville, wasn’t injured. The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the police.

