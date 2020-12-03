Montgomery County Police releases surveillance footage of food truck robbery suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man responsible for an attempted armed robbery of a food truck.

On October 12th the suspect reportedly robbed Silver Dog Hot Dog food truck located in downtown Silver Spring.

Detectives of the major crime division have been investigating and say the suspect approached the employee and demanded cash from the business.

The suspect did not obtain any property or cash and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Major Crimes Division.